China's steel hub Tangshan city sounds orange smog alert from Dec 3

China's top steelmaking city of Tangshan in Hebei province issued an orange alert for pollution on Friday, the second highest in a three-tier pollution warning system, on deteriorating weather conditions, the local government said.

The alert will be effective from 6 p.m. local time on December 3 to 12 p.m. on Dec. 10, according to a statement on the government's social media account.

Industrial companies in steel, coke, casting and other sectors were asked to curtail their production during the alert period, the statement said.

