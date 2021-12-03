China's steel hub Tangshan city sounds orange smog alert from Dec 3

BEIJING, Dec 3 (Reuters) - China's top steelmaking city of Tangshan in Hebei province issued an orange alert for pollution on Friday, the second highest in a three-tier pollution warning system, on deteriorating weather conditions, the local government said.

The alert will be effective from 6 p.m. local time on December 3 to 12 p.m. on Dec. 10, according to a statement on the government's social media account.

Industrial companies in steel, coke, casting and other sectors were asked to curtail their production during the alert period, the statement said.

(Reporting by Min Zhang, Albee Zhang and Dominique Patton; editing by Jason Neely)

