News & Insights

China's steel association proposes cancelling night trading of futures products

Credit: REUTERS/China Stringer Network

August 02, 2023 — 09:51 am EDT

Written by Amy Lv and Andrew Hayley for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The state-backed China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has proposed cancelling the night trading of futures products, according to an update on the association's WeChat account on Wednesday.

Although it did not give an explicit reason, the proposal follows a study on the market impact of futures on the steel industry and how to improve the mechanism by which market prices are formed.

The association also proposed the prudent promotion of new product launches and the enhancement of the joint supervision of both the spot and futures markets.

The CISA said it had asked three state bodies and nine steel mills to conduct the analysis on nine launched futures products, including iron ore and rebar.

It said Jiang Wei, the association's vice chairman and secretary general, had spoken to association members about the proposal last week.

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Andrew Hayley in Beijing; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.