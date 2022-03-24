Companies
BA

China's state-run Xinhua says second black box of China Eastern jet not found yet

Contributors
Stella Qiu Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

China's official Xinhua News Agency said on Friday that the second black box of crashed China Eastern jet has yet to be found.

BEIJING, March 25 (Reuters) - China's official Xinhua News Agency said on Friday that the second black box of crashed China Eastern 600115.SS jet has yet to be found.

Earlier, CAAC News, a publication managed by the aviation regulator, said China had found the second black box, but it later deleted the news post from its official social media platforms.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com; 86-10-66271289;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA CEA

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

How Companies Can Meet New Entrants to the Workforce

Mar 24, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular