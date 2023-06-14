News & Insights

Commodities

China's state reserve to start first auction of imported soybeans in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

June 14, 2023 — 09:40 pm EDT

Written by Ningwei Qin and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, June 15 (Reuters) - China will start auctioning 315,000 metric tons of imported soybeans from state reserves on June 20, an announcement by the National Grain Trade Center showed.

The soybeans were produced in 2020 and are distributed in warehouses in Guangxi, Fujian, Shandong, Henan and Jiangxi, according to the announcement.

(Reporting by Ningwei Qin and Dominique Patton; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((ningwei.qin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.