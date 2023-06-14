China's state reserve to start first auction of imported soybeans in 2023

BEIJING, June 15 (Reuters) - China will start auctioning 315,000 metric tons of imported soybeans from state reserves on June 20, an announcement by the National Grain Trade Center showed.

The soybeans were produced in 2020 and are distributed in warehouses in Guangxi, Fujian, Shandong, Henan and Jiangxi, according to the announcement.

(Reporting by Ningwei Qin and Dominique Patton; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

