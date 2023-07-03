News & Insights

China's state planner will start second batch of pork purchasing this year

July 03, 2023 — 08:01 am EDT

BEIJING, July 3 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Monday that it will start the second batch of pork reserve purchasing as the hog price has fallen into a warning zone.

The National Development and Reform Commission said it will also closely monitor changes in hog prices and continue to strengthen control of hog production capacity and prices.

