China's state planner will start second batch of pork purchasing this year

BEIJING, July 3 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Monday that it will start the second batch of pork reserve purchasing as the hog price has fallen into a warning zone.

The National Development and Reform Commission said it will also closely monitor changes in hog prices and continue to strengthen control of hog production capacity and prices.

(Reporting by Ningwei Qin and Dominique Patton; editing by Jason Neely)

