China's state planner urges coal miners to expand production

BEIJING, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China's state planner on Thursday called for an expansion of coal production ahead of the winter peak demand season.

National Reform and Development Commission (NDRC) spokesperson Li Chao said in a press conference that the NDRC would strengthen coal production monitoring and encourage local governments and companies to expand coal output.

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Colleen Howe; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

