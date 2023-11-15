News & Insights

China's state planner urges coal miners to expand production

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

November 15, 2023 — 09:50 pm EST

Written by Ellen Zhang and Colleen Howe for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China's state planner on Thursday called for an expansion of coal production ahead of the winter peak demand season.

National Reform and Development Commission (NDRC) spokesperson Li Chao said in a press conference that the NDRC would strengthen coal production monitoring and encourage local governments and companies to expand coal output.

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Colleen Howe; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((colleen.howe@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.