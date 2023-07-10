News & Insights

China's state planner holds meeting with private firms including Baidu

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

July 10, 2023 — 01:26 am EDT

Written by Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, July 10 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Monday it held a meeting with private firms including Baidu and LONGi Green Energy Technology.

The next step will be to continue to improve the communication mechanism with private enterprises and address the specific demands raised by them in a targeted manner, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

