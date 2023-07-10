China's state planner holds meeting with private firms including Baidu

BEIJING, July 10 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Monday it held a meeting with private firms including Baidu and LONGi Green Energy Technology.

The next step will be to continue to improve the communication mechanism with private enterprises and address the specific demands raised by them in a targeted manner, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement.

