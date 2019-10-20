China's state planner approves $25 bln of investment projects in Sept

BEIJING, Oct 21 (Reuters) - China's state planner approved 177.8 billion yuan ($25.15 billion) of investment in 14 fixed-asset projects in September, it said on Monday.

That compared with its August approval for 68.9 billion yuan worth of fixed-asset investment projects.

($1=7.0691 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Xu Jing and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

