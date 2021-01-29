China's State Grid to spend $70 bln a year on clean power connections

SINGAPORE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - State Grid Corp of China (SGCC) plans to invest $70 billion annually over the next five years to push projects to help the national electricity grid make better use of low-carbon power sources, the company said on its website.

The top priority will be putting money into infrastructure to maximize the grid's connections with solar and wind power and to ensure safe and stable operations of these renewable sources, Xin Baoan, the company's chairman was cited as saying.

Power generated from solar and wind has typically been underutilised because it fluctuates with weather and seasons. But China has pledged to cut its dependence on fossil fuels and bring carbon emissions to a peak within a decade.

The company will also accelerate building pumped storage hydropower stations. It is currently building 51 such stations with a total capacity of 63 gigawatts.

China more than doubled its construction of new wind and solar power plants in 2020 from a year earlier, according to government data, and it plans to increase the share of non-fossil fuels in its primary energy consumption to 25% by 2030 from just under 7% in 2005.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((aizhu.chen@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3284; Reuters Messaging: aizhu.chen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.