China's State Grid takes steps to alleviate power crunch

Dec 18 (Reuters) - State Grid Corporation of China STGRD.UL, the country's biggest utility, said on Friday it would take a series of measures to ensure reliable power supply amid shortages in southern regions following a drop in temperatures.

The provinces of Hunan, Jiangxi and Zhejiang are among those to have experienced electricity shortfalls and restricted energy consumption following a spike in demand, China's official Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

In an eight-point plan designed to address the problem, the State Grid said it would increase power transmission capacity and closely track changes in the weather, as well as supply of raw materials coal and natural gas.

The shortages come after Beijing moved to restrict imports of coal from Australia, one of its biggest suppliers, amid souring relations between the two countries, while Chinese benchmark coal prices CH-QHA-TRMCOAL are currently at their highest in eight years.

The State Grid, meanwhile, said it would ensure residential users had enough electricity for daily life and do a good job of supplying heating facilities so people can keep warm in winter.

The utility also said it would also make sure that, in principle, no maintenance work that could impact supply is arranged during the peak-demand period, and would work to eliminate any "hidden dangers" on its network that could cause disruption.

(Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

