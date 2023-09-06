News & Insights

China's State Council issues guidance on improving mine safety - state media

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

September 06, 2023 — 07:58 am EDT

Written by Andrew Hayley for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Sept 6 (Reuters) - China's State Council will prohibit the construction of new coal mines in areas of "complex geology" with a capacity below 900,000 metric tons per year, state media outlet Xinhua reported on Wednesday.

The prohibition, announced as one of ten guidelines for local authorities, comes as Beijing cracks down on safety violations in the coal and non-coal mining sectors, following a string of deadly accidents in the country's mines.

The State Council, China's cabinet, also issued guidelines to improve administration of existing safety requirements and accelerate the adoption of automation in the industry, according to the Xinhua report.

In recent weeks, safety inspectors in northwest Shaanxi province, China's third-largest coal-mining region, have ordered the suspension of operations at more than a dozen coal mines, after a gas explosion in a coal mine on Aug. 21 killed 11 people and injured 11 others.

