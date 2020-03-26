China's stable yuan belies capital outflow pressure

By Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith

SHANGHAI, March 26 (Reuters) - The uncanny stability of China's yuan in global markets that have been battered by the coronavirus pandemic betrays domestic concerns about investor sentiment and possible capital outflows.

As foreign investors pull out of Chinese stocks and bonds, analysts reckon policymakers are trying to prevent sharp currency losses, even as exporters struggle to get back on their feet after the coronavirus shock.

The yuan's trade-weighted index has risen steadily this year, showing the currency was not falling as sharply as most others against a surging U.S. dollar. The People's Bank of China's adjustments to its daily yuan mid-point also hint at efforts to contain its decline.

Meanwhile, huge sums of domestic and foreign investments have been flowing out as investors flee to the safety of dollars.

"Policymakers want to keep FX reserves stable and prevent large outflows, so Beijing will not allow the yuan to depreciate too quickly against the dollar," said Xing Zhaopeng, markets economist at ANZ in Shanghai.

"But an excessively strong yuan against basket currencies will pressure exports. As a result, it will depreciate in small steps."

In 2016 and 2017, China burned through a trillion dollars worth of foreign exchange reserves in an unsuccessful effort to support the yuan. The currency has since breached the 7-per-dollar level, previously seen as a red line, but Beijing has been resolute in keeping reserves above $3 trillion. CNFXM=ECI

"Slowing the pace of yuan depreciation against the dollar is helpful for stabilising market confidence," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. At the same time, "protecting reserves at above $3 trillion is probably key at the moment."

Falling values of other foreign assets in dollar terms could further threaten China's official reserves, said a Chinese bank trader in Shanghai.

While the yuan CNY=CFXS has fallen 2.8% against the dollar from its March 9 highs, the yen JPY= has tumbled more than 9% and sterling GBP= recently touched a 35-year low.

That relative yuan stability against the dollar has meant the trade-weighted basket of currencies against which the PBOC manages the yuan is near 20-month highs .CFSCNYI.

The PBOC has also set its fixing much stronger than expected in several recent sessions, suggesting it is using a closely guarded counter-cyclical factor to limit yuan losses.

CAPITAL FLOWS OUT

The capital flows into China's stock and bond markets that had supported the yuan through 2019 and early this year have in the meantime dried up or reversed.

"Capital inflows via the Stock Connect have already turned into outflows, and it should also affect companies' ability to pay back their dollar debt," said Mizuho's Cheung.

Net sales by foreign investors of mainland A-shares through China's Stock Connect scheme have exceeded 70 billion yuan ($9.85 billion) in March, and are on track for a monthly record.

In a further setback, index provider FTSE Russell said on Tuesday that it would split a tranche of A-shares scheduled for inclusion in its global equity benchmarks into two, reducing inflows in March.

The dash for cash has even affected Chinese government bonds, which have seen net inflows every month since March 2019 based on inclusion in major global indexes, a stable yuan and attractive yields.

Foreign investors, squeezed by a lack of U.S. liquidity, were net sellers of these bonds last week, said a portfolio manager in Hong Kong.

Even as inflows evaporate, Chinese investors have flocked to overseas investment funds, threatening to exhaust foreign exchange quotas.

"When investors accumulate a certain amount of wealth, they will naturally have needs for global asset allocation," said Zhang Yu, chief macro analyst at Huachuang Securities.

But Zhang said portfolio movements are only one driver of outflows, in contrast to European and Japanese markets where liquidating investors drove demand for dollars.

"But for us, we are actually purchasing. We are buying oil and making payments to settle imports amid work resumption."

($1 = 7.1080 Chinese yuan)

PBOC's hand checks yuan's fallhttps://reut.rs/2UC3dIm

Foreign investors head for the exitshttps://reut.rs/2xmv7jI

( Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Jacqueline Wong)

((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.