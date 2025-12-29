China's Spring Airlines, Juneyao To Buy 55 Airbus A320 Jets Worth Over $8 Bln

(RTTNews) - China's Spring Airlines and Juneyao Airlines on Monday announced plans to buy 30 and 25 Airbus A320-family jets, respectively, according to stock exchange filings.

Budget carrier Spring Airlines has agreed to purchase 30 A320 aircraft at a price not exceeding the $4.13 billion list price. The jets will be delivered in batches between 2028 and 2032.

Shanghai-based Juneyao Airlines has signed a deal for 25 A320-family aircraft. The planes are valued at approximately $4.1 billion based on list prices and are also scheduled for delivery between 2028 and 2032.

Both deals are subject to government approvals, according to the filings.

