China's spicy snack maker Weilong files for Hong Kong IPO

China's snack maker Weilong Delicious Global Holdings has filed for a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), according to a stock exchange filing.

Weilong, founded in 1999 and based in Luohe city in the central Chinese province of Henan, makes popular spicy snacks made of soybeans and eggs. It also produces non-spicy snacks.

Weilong did not disclose the target fundraising size. It has raised 3.56 billion yuan ($551.7 million) before it filed for the IPO from investors including CPE, Hillhouse, Tencent 0700.HK and Yunfeng Capital. Last year it posted an annual profit of 819 million yuan.

CICC, Morgan Stanley, and UBS are joint sponsors for the IPO, according to the filing published on Wednesday.

($1 = 6.4527 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Sophie Yu and Yilei Sun in Beijing, Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

