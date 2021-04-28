China's SPIC ships first bauxite from Guinea project

April 28 (Reuters) -

Chinese aluminium producer State Power Investment Corp (SPIC) said on Wednesday the first cargo of bauxite from its mining project in Guinea had set sail for China.

More than 220,000 tonnes of bauxite, the main ore source of aluminium, was loaded on to a Cosco Shipping tanker at the Verga terminal on April 24, SPIC said in a statement on its official WeChat account.

It will take the vessel 45 days to arrive at a Chinese port, SPIC said, without specifying the exact destination.

Bauxite is refined into alumina, which is then used to make aluminium metal.

(Reporting by Tom Daly. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((tom.daly@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2119;))

