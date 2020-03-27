China's special purpose bond issues triple: Moody's

HONG KONG, March 27 (IFR) - China's special purpose bond issuance by regional and local governments in the first two months of this year almost tripled to Rmb950bn (US$134.4bn) compared with the same period last year, according to a Moody's report.

The rating agency said the surge reflected accelerated infrastructure and public health spending in a bid to curb the impact from the coronavirus pandemic. Regional and local governments have so far announced Rmb6.4trn of spending plans for this year, said Moody's analyst Jack Yuan.

The report said Guangdong province was the largest issuer of special purpose bonds between January and February as well as the region with the largest spending plans for this year, earmarking Rmb800bn in projects, including development of transportation network, public medical facilities and 5G network.

The rating agency warned against the resulting debt burden for regional governments, following weaker revenue growth amid the pandemic and tax cuts.

"We consider the credit quality of special purpose bonds to be similar to that of other Chinese regional and local government bonds, because they are not ringfenced. Ultimately, the issuing provincial government remains responsible for the repayment of all of its bonds," said Yuan.

(Reporting by Jihye Hwang; Editing by Vincent Baby)

((Jihye.Hwang@refinitiv.com; +852 2843 1679; Reuters Messaging: Jihye.Hwang@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.