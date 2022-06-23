China's soymeal futures price plunges 6%, biggest drop in nearly 10 years

BEIJING, June 23 (Reuters) - China's soybean meal and soyoil futures plunged on Thursday, tracking falling soybean prices.

The most active soybean meal futures on Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 5.5% to 3,891 yuan ($580.59) per tonne DSMcv1, in their biggest decline in almost 10 years.

The most active soyoil contract DBYcv1 on the exchange fell 4% to 10,238 yuan per tonne, its biggest fall in nearly a year.

($1 = 6.7018 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; editing by Jason Neely)

