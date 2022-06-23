Commodities

China's soymeal futures price plunges 6%, biggest drop in nearly 10 years

Hallie Gu Reuters
Dominique Patton Reuters
China's soybean meal and soyoil futures plunged on Thursday, tracking falling soybean prices.

The most active soybean meal futures on Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 5.5% to 3,891 yuan ($580.59) per tonne DSMcv1, in their biggest decline in almost 10 years.

The most active soyoil contract DBYcv1 on the exchange fell 4% to 10,238 yuan per tonne, its biggest fall in nearly a year.

($1 = 6.7018 Chinese yuan renminbi)

