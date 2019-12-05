Commodities

China's soybean production jumps 13% in 2019, boosts grain output

Contributors
Min Zhang Reuters
Dominique Patton Reuters
Published

China produced 663.84 million tonnes of grain in 2019, up 0.9% from the previous year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday, largely thanks to higher grain yields and a jump in soybean production.

Adds detail

BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - China produced 663.84 million tonnes of grain in 2019, up 0.9% from the previous year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday, largely thanks to higher grain yields and a jump in soybean production.

Soybean output jumped 13.3% on the year to 18.1 million tonnes, after a 10.9% increase in planted area to 140 million mu (9.3 million hectares), the bureau said.

The jump came after Beijing began offering generous subsidies to farmers to grow the oilseed in response to a trade war with the United States, its No.2 soybean supplier.

Beijing has also sought to promote soybeans along with other higher value cash crops such as rapeseed, peanuts and vegetables, while reducing production of grain.

It is also targetting reduction of corn and wheat on unsuitable land such as parts of northern China where groundwater has been overexploited.

The area planted with corn fell 2% on the year, but output increased by 1.4% to 260.77 million tonnes.

Wheat output rose 1.6% to 133.59 million tonnes.

Rice output fell by 1.2% over the previous year due to a reduction in planted area.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; editing by Richard Pullin)

((min.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; (8610) 5669-2105;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular