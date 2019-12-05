China's soybean production jumps 13% in 2019, boosts grain output

Adds detail

BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - China produced 663.84 million tonnes of grain in 2019, up 0.9% from the previous year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday, largely thanks to higher grain yields and a jump in soybean production.

Soybean output jumped 13.3% on the year to 18.1 million tonnes, after a 10.9% increase in planted area to 140 million mu (9.3 million hectares), the bureau said.

The jump came after Beijing began offering generous subsidies to farmers to grow the oilseed in response to a trade war with the United States, its No.2 soybean supplier.

Beijing has also sought to promote soybeans along with other higher value cash crops such as rapeseed, peanuts and vegetables, while reducing production of grain.

It is also targetting reduction of corn and wheat on unsuitable land such as parts of northern China where groundwater has been overexploited.

The area planted with corn fell 2% on the year, but output increased by 1.4% to 260.77 million tonnes.

Wheat output rose 1.6% to 133.59 million tonnes.

Rice output fell by 1.2% over the previous year due to a reduction in planted area.

