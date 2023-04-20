China's soybean imports from US jump in March

BEIJING, April 21 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from the United States rose 43% in March, data showed on Friday, as delays in harvesting in top supplier Brazil prompted buyers to seek more U.S. beans.

The world's top buyer of soybeans imported 4.83 million tonnes of the oilseed from the U.S., versus 3.37 million tonnes a year earlier, General Administration of Customs data showed.

Imports from Brazil fell 42% from the year before to 1.67 million tonnes.

Rain delayed the harvest in key growing regions in Brazil earlier this year.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Jacqueline Wong)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.