China's soy imports from U.S. surge in Dec as delayed cargoes arrive

BEIJING, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in December from the United States almost doubled compared to the previous month, customs data showed on Thursday, as more cargoes arrived after earlier delays due to Hurricane Ida.

China, the world's top importer of soybeans, brought in 6.09 million tonnes of the oilseed from the United States in December, up 68% from 3.63 million tonnes in November, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

The figures were also up 4% from 5.84 million tonnes China bought from the United States in the same month a year earlier, according to the customs data.

Shipments in December from Brazil came in at 2.12 million tonnes, up 80% from 1.18 million tonnes a year earlier, but down 43% from 3.75 million tonnes in November, customs data also showed.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Hallie.Gu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692120; Reuters Messaging: hallie.gu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.