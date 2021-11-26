China's sow herd up 6.6% y/y at end October - ag ministry

BEIJING, Nov 26 (Reuters) - China's sow herd was up 6.6% year-on-year at the end of October at 43.48 million heads, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Friday.

The size of the herd was down 2.5% from the previous month, however.

(Reporting by Beijing Newswroom; Writing by Tom Daly; Editing by Jan Harvey)

