China's sow herd up 1.1% in April on month -state media

BEIJING, May 14 (Reuters) - China's sow herd grew 1.1% in April from the previous month, and 23% over the corresponding month a year earlier, state television said on Friday.

The increase comes despite fresh winter outbreaks of African swine fever on farms in the north and northeast, while top pig producers slaughtered many poorly performing sows in the first quarter.

Hog herd inventories have climbed back to levels in normal years, it added, citing data from the agriculture and rural affairs ministry.

The sow herd in April stood at 97.6% of the end-2017 level, the data showed.

China has worked to restore herd numbers after the deadly African swine fever first hit in 2018, but the threat lingers.

It has 180,000 large pig farms, up from 161,000 at the beginning of last year, said agriculture ministry official Xin Guochang, with the numbers of their newborn piglets up 58.8% from last year, according to state media.

Pig producers have focused more on production efficiency, gradually replacing sows of low productivity with high-productivity ones, Xin added.

The number of sows eliminated at large farms in April grew 18% over the previous month, and was also up 96% from the corresponding month a year ago, the official said.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

