China's sow herd up 0.6% in Dec vs month ago – agriculture ministry

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

January 31, 2023 — 03:52 am EST

BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China's sow herd increased by 0.6% in December from November to 43.9 million sows, data published by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs showed on Tuesday.

The herd was also 1.4% larger than a year ago, the data showed.

China's pig herd increased by 1.9% in December from the month before to 452.6 million pigs, according to the data, and was 0.7% larger than the previous year.

