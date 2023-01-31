China's sow herd up 0.6% in Dec vs month ago – agriculture ministry

BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China's sow herd increased by 0.6% in December from November to 43.9 million sows, data published by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs showed on Tuesday.

The herd was also 1.4% larger than a year ago, the data showed.

China's pig herd increased by 1.9% in December from the month before to 452.6 million pigs, according to the data, and was 0.7% larger than the previous year.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

