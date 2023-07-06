China's sow herd shrinks further in June - Shanghai Securities News

Adds context

BEIJING, July 7 (Reuters) - China's sow herd declined 1.68% in June compared with the prior month, state-backed Shanghai Securities News said on Friday, as farmers reduced herds following months of losses.

The pace of the decline in the world's top pork producer is bigger than in prior months, suggesting that farmers are accelerating culling of sows to cut their losses.

The sow herd declined by just 0.6% in May and 0.5% in April, according to farm ministry data.

Shanghai Securities News did not provide the source of its data.

China's hog prices have been low for much of this year, pressured by excess supply and weak consumption.

Prices fell to 14 yuan ($1.93) per kilogramme last week, as record high temperatures eroded demand already affected by slowing economic growth.

The state planner said on Monday that it will start a second batch of pork reserve purchasing as the hog price has fallen into a warning zone.

