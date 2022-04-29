China's sow herd shrinks, agriculture ministry says

Adds detail, background

BEIJING, April 29 (Reuters) - China's sow herd at the end of March was down 3.3% from the previous month at 41.85 million head, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday.

The count was down 3.1% from a year earlier.

In terms of pigs, China had 422.53 million head at the end of March, down 5.9% from the previous month, the data shows.

The sow herd has been declining in recent months owing to poor hog margins, though a recent rise in pork prices could ward off more significant falls.

Beijing has been stockpiling pork for its state reserves in an effort to support prices and hog margins.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton Editing by John Stonestreet and David Goodman)

