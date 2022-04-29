Commodities

China's sow herd shrinks, agriculture ministry says

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

BEIJING, April 29 (Reuters) - China's sow herd at the end of March was down 3.3% from the previous month at 41.85 million head, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday.

The count was down 3.1% from a year earlier.

In terms of pigs, China had 422.53 million head at the end of March, down 5.9% from the previous month, the data shows.

The sow herd has been declining in recent months owing to poor hog margins, though a recent rise in pork prices could ward off more significant falls.

Beijing has been stockpiling pork for its state reserves in an effort to support prices and hog margins.

