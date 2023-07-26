China's sow herd grows almost 1% in June - agriculture ministry

Recasts with month-on-month growth in sow herd, adds detail

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - China's sow herd increased by 0.9% from the end of May to the end of June, farm ministry data showed on Wednesday, in a surprise rise in the breeding herd despite months of losses for farmers in the world's top pork producer.

China had 42.96 million sows at the end of the second quarter, data released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs showed, up from 42.58 million at the end of May, and 0.45% higher than a year ago.

The increase in June was the first month-on-month rise in the herd this year, according to data on the ministry's website.

China's hog farmers have been losing money for most of this year so far, due to excess production and weak meat demand, and analysts have been expecting a reduction in the breeding herd.

In total, the country had 435.17 million pigs at the end of the second quarter, up 1.1% year-on-year, the data showed.

