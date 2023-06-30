News & Insights

China's sow herd falls 0.6% in May vs prior month -agriculture ministry

June 30, 2023 — 03:16 am EDT

Written by Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, June 30 (Reuters) - China's sow herd declined 0.6% in May compared to the prior month to 42.58 million, according to data published by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs on Friday.

The herd of breeding females was 1.6% higher than a year ago, the data also showed.

The number of pigs slaughtered at big facilities that have capacity to slaughter more than 20,000 a year was 11% higher in May than a year ago.

