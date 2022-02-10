China's sow herd down 2.9% at end of Q4 from pvs quarter -ag min

BEIJING, Feb 11 (Reuters) - China's sow herd fell 2.9% by the end of the fourth quarter of last year from the previous quarter, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The size of the herd, at 43.29 million head, was 4% greater than the previous year, according to the latest data on the website of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

China's pig herd at the end of December was up 10.5% from the previous year, at 449.22 million head. The numbers were also up 2.6% on the quarter, the figures showed.

