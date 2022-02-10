Commodities

China's sow herd down 2.9% at end of Q4 from pvs quarter -ag min

Contributors
Hallie Gu Reuters
Dominique Patton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Suen

China's sow herd fell 2.9% by the end of the fourth quarter of last year from the previous quarter, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

BEIJING, Feb 11 (Reuters) - China's sow herd fell 2.9% by the end of the fourth quarter of last year from the previous quarter, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The size of the herd, at 43.29 million head, was 4% greater than the previous year, according to the latest data on the website of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

China's pig herd at the end of December was up 10.5% from the previous year, at 449.22 million head. The numbers were also up 2.6% on the quarter, the figures showed.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Hallie.Gu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692120; Reuters Messaging: hallie.gu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular