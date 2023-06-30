China's sow herd declines 0.6% in May -agriculture ministry

Adds context

BEIJING, June 30 (Reuters) - China's sow herd declined 0.6% in May compared to the prior month to 42.58 million, according to farm ministry data on Friday, as farmers reduced herds following months of losses.

China's hog prices have stayed at low levels for much of this year, pressured by excess supply and weak consumption.

Prices fell to 14 yuan ($1.93) per kilogramme this week, as record high temperatures eroded demand already impacted by slowing economic growth. JCI-HOG-LUOHE

Though farmers are reducing their breeding herds to some extent, the number of sows was still 1.6% higher than a year ago, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs data.

The number of pigs slaughtered at big facilities that have capacity to slaughter more than 20,000 hogs a year was 11% higher in May than a year ago, it also showed, and up 9.9% for the first five months of this year.

($1 = 7.2571 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Susan Fenton)

