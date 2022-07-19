China's sow herd at 42.77 mln head at end June - agriculture ministry

BEIJING, July 20 (Reuters) - China's sow herd at the end of June was at 42.77 million head, an official at the ministry of agriculture said on Wednesday.

The figure compares with 41.92 million at the end of May, and 45.64 million head in June 2021.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo in Beijing and Emily Chow in Kuala Lumpur)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; +862120830020; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.