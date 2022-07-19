Commodities

China's sow herd at 42.77 mln head at end June - agriculture ministry

Ryan Woo Reuters
Emily Chow Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER

BEIJING, July 20 (Reuters) - China's sow herd at the end of June was at 42.77 million head, an official at the ministry of agriculture said on Wednesday.

The figure compares with 41.92 million at the end of May, and 45.64 million head in June 2021.

