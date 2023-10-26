China's sow herd at 42.4 mln at end Q3, down 2.8% y/y - govt

BEIJING, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China had 42.4 million sows at the end of the third quarter this year, falling 2.8% versus a year ago, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Thursday.

Pig herd shrunk 0.4% year-on-year to 44.23 million in the same period.

Quarter-on-quarter, the sow herd fell 1.3% while the pig herd rose 1.6%.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

