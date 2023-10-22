China's sow herd at 42.4 million at end-Sept -agriculture ministry

BEIJING, Oct 23 (Reuters) - China had 42.4 million sows at the end of September, an official at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs told reporters on Monday, little changed from the prior month.

The ministry had previously announced a herd of 42.41 million sows at the end of August, a large number that is pressuring prices with excess production in the world's top pork market.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

