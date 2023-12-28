China's sow herd at 41.6 mln at end Nov, down 1.2% m/m

Adds data and context in paragraphs 2,3

BEIJING, Dec 28 (Reuters) - China had 41.6 million sows at the end of November, down 1.2% month-on-month and down 5.2% from previous year, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Thursday.

The number of pigs slaughtered in November rose 44.6% from a year ago to 32.8 million heads, the ministry said.

Farmers had in recent months ramped up slaughter of hogs as they grappled with low prices, high costs and increasing outbreak of African swine fever.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom. Editing by Jane Merriman)

