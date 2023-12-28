News & Insights

Commodities

China's sow herd at 41.6 mln at end Nov, down 1.2% m/m

December 28, 2023 — 06:20 am EST

Written by Beijing newsroom. for Reuters ->

Adds data and context in paragraphs 2,3

BEIJING, Dec 28 (Reuters) - China had 41.6 million sows at the end of November, down 1.2% month-on-month and down 5.2% from previous year, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Thursday.

The number of pigs slaughtered in November rose 44.6% from a year ago to 32.8 million heads, the ministry said.

Farmers had in recent months ramped up slaughter of hogs as they grappled with low prices, high costs and increasing outbreak of African swine fever.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Ella.Cao@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.