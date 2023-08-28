China's sow herd -0.6% m/m, -0.6% y/y at end-July - govt

BEIJING, Aug 28 (Reuters) - China's sow herd in July fell 0.6% against the prior month to 42.71 million, according to data published by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs on Monday.

The herd of breeding females was also 0.6% lower than a year earlier, the data also showed.

The number of pigs slaughtered at big facilities was 26.7% higher in July than a year earlier.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom and Dominique Patton; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.