News & Insights

China's Southern Grid sees electricity demand surge to record

July 11, 2023 — 03:41 am EDT

Written by Andrew Hayley for Reuters ->

Adds 4th paragraph on China Energy power output

BEIJING, July 11 (Reuters) - China Southern Power Grid saw power demand soar to a record 226 gigawatts (GW) on Monday, according to a post on the grid company's official Weibo account on Tuesday.

Demand on the Southern Grid, which serves five southern provinces including economic powerhouse Guangdong, is expected to peak at 245 GW this summer, a year-on-year increase of 10%, the grid company added.

Electricity demand typically surges in the summer months as higher temperatures push up household use of air conditioning.

On the same day, Chinese state-owned power generator China Energy reported that its total daily electricity output hit a new record of 4,090 gigawatt hours on Monday as they sought to meet surging loads in the south and east of the country, state media outlet Xinhua said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Ed Osmond)

((Andrew.Hayley@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.