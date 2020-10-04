US Markets

China's SMIC says has undertaken "preliminary exchanges" with Washington regarding export restrictions - filing

Josh Horwitz Reuters
SHANGHAI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Chinese chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation 0981.HK has undertaken "preliminary exchanges" with the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security regarding export restrictions, the company said on Sunday in a filing.

