China's SMIC says has undertaken "preliminary exchanges" with Washington regarding export restrictions - filing

SHANGHAI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Chinese chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation 0981.HK has undertaken "preliminary exchanges" with the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security regarding export restrictions, the company said on Sunday in a filing.

