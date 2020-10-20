US Markets
China's Sinovac vaccine to be included in Brazil's immunization program, governors say

Anthony Boadle Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

The Brazilian government will include China's Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19 in its national immunization program, state governors said on Tuesday after a meeting with the country's health minister, in addition to the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

Sao Paulo governor Joao Doria said the federal government has agreed to buy 46 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine and that national vaccination could begin in January 2021, which could be one of the first immunization efforts against coronavirus in the world.

