China's Sinopec Yangzi PC shuts No. 1 cracker after fire, restart date unclear

SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China's Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical has shut its No. 1 naphtha cracker at its Nanjing site following a fire incident, according to the company's official Weibo account.

The fire occured at 1:08 p.m. local time (0508 GMT) and has been extinguished, even though rescue work is still ongoing at the unit, the post added.

A restart date for the unit remains unclear, but two China-based trading sources estimates it to be within the next few weeks since other parts of the site have not been affected.

The Nanjing site has a total crude processing capacity of 250,000 barrels per day and ethylene production capacity of 800,000 tonnes per year, according an earlier company report.

(Reporting by Trixie Yap, Xu Muyu and Chen Aizhu, Editing by Louise Heavens)

