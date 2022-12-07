China's Sinopec Yangzi PC shuts No. 1 cracker after fire, restart date unclear

SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China's Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical has shut its No. 1 naphtha cracker at its Nanjing site following a fire incident, according to the company's official Weibo account.

The fire occured at 1:08 p.m. local time (0508 GMT) and has been extinguished, even though rescue work is still ongoing at the unit, the post added.

A restart date for the unit remains unclear, but two China-based trading sources estimates it to be within the next few weeks since other parts of the site have not been affected.

The Nanjing site has a total crude processing capacity of 250,000 barrels per day and ethylene production capacity of 800,000 tonnes per year, according an earlier company report.

