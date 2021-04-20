Commodities

China's Sinopec wins a contract to develop Mansuriya gas field – oil ministry

China's Sinopec has won a deal to develop Iraq's Mansuriya gas field near the Iranian border, the oil ministry said on Tuesday.

Last year Iraq cancelled a contract signed with a group led by the Turkish Petroleum Corp (TPAO) to develop the Mansuriya field and decided to invite international energy companies to compete to develop it.

