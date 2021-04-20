China’s Sinopec wins a contract to develop Mansuriya gas field – oil ministry

BAGHDAD, April 20 (Reuters) - China's Sinopec 000554.SZ has won a deal to develop Iraq's Mansuriya gas field near the Iranian border, the oil ministry said on Tuesday.

Last year Iraq cancelled a contract signed with a group led by the Turkish Petroleum Corp (TPAO) to develop the Mansuriya field and decided to invite international energy companies to compete to develop it.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed, editing by Louise Heavens)

