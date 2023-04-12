China's Sinopec to take 5% share in Qatar's North Field East - QNA

April 12, 2023 — 04:20 am EDT

Written by Tala Ramadan and Nayera Abdallah for Reuters ->

DOHA, April 12 (Reuters) - China's state-owned oil and gas giant Sinopec will take a 5% stake in Qatar's North Field East expansion, the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, state news agency QNA reported on Wednesday.

