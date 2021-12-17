China's Sinopec to relocate crude storage at Shengli oilfield

BEIJING, Dec 17 (Reuters) - China's state-backed Sinopec 600028.SS will relocate the crude oil storage tankers at its aging Shengli oilfield and add 160,000 tonnes of storage capacity, the firm said in a statement on Friday.

The new storage tankers will be about 12.5 kilometres south of the ones currently at Dongying city in the eastern province of Shandong, and will include six tankers with a 100,000 tonnes storage capacity each and four tanks at 20,000 tonnes each.

The relocation follows a national safety production campaign in 2020 requiring all hazardous chemical producers to move out from densely populated regions.

Shengli oilfield's current oil tankers are surrounded by residential compounds that house 56,000 people, and are about 500 metres away from a kindergarten.

Sinopec will also rebuild eight oil transporting pipelines alongside the new storage tankers, with the relocation project estimated to be completed in 10 months.

It did not disclose the total investment of the project.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

