China's Sinopec to cut Feb refinery output by 600,000 bpd on virus -sources

SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - China's Sinopec Corp 0386.HK, Asia's largest refiner, has told its facilities to cut throughput this month by around 600,000 barrels per day as the rapidly spreading coronavirus hits fuel demand, four sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The cut represents roughly 12% of the state refiner's average throughput last year.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Florence Tan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((aizhu.chen@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3284; Reuters Messaging: aizhu.chen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.