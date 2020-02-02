China's Sinopec to cut Feb refinery output by 600,000 bpd on virus -sources

Contributors
Chen Aizhu Reuters
Florence Tan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

China's Sinopec Corp, Asia's largest refiner, has told its facilities to cut throughput this month by around 600,000 barrels per day as the rapidly spreading coronavirus hits fuel demand, four sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - China's Sinopec Corp 0386.HK, Asia's largest refiner, has told its facilities to cut throughput this month by around 600,000 barrels per day as the rapidly spreading coronavirus hits fuel demand, four sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The cut represents roughly 12% of the state refiner's average throughput last year.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Florence Tan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((aizhu.chen@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3284; Reuters Messaging: aizhu.chen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters