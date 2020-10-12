China's Sinopec starts ethylene production at new Zhanjiang refinery

BEIJING, Oct 12 (Reuters) - China's Sinopec 0386.HK, 600028.SS has started operation of a 800,000 tonne-per-year ethylene facility at its Zhanjiang refinery, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The refinery, located in the southern Chinese coastal city of Zhanjiang, commenced operation of its 200,000 barrel per day crude oil refining units in June.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu in Beijing and Chen Aizhu in Singapore; Editing by Edmund Blair)

