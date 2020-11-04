China's Sinopec seeks LNG as supply in fire-hit terminal area tightens

BEIJING, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply in the southern Chinese region of Guangxi and nearby regions has tightened, Sinopec said on Thursday, prompting the state-owned firm to source supply from elsewhere as winter approaches.

Sinopec, also known as China Petroleum & Chemical Co 600028.SS, said in a statement that its Guangxi branch had launched an emergency plan to source LNG from other provinces, without elaborating on the reason for the tight supply situation.

The move follows a fire that broke out at the Beihai LNG terminal on Monday, which killed six people and forced a temporary closure of Tieshangang port where the terminal - now owned and managed by newly established pipeline company PipeChina - is located.

The Guangxi region has two LNG terminals, Beihai and Fangchenggang.

Sinopec said there has been no supply disruption in any of its 22 LNG filling stations and 10 natural gas stations in Guangxi.

The impact of the terminal's fire on the international spot market was not immediately clear but one Singapore-based trader said the company is expected to divert some of its cargoes bound for the terminal.

Officials from China's state energy giants had expected a relatively balanced market in the country this winter, but also warned of possible disruption from top piped gas supplier Turkmenistan and logistics hiccups in receiving LNG imports.

