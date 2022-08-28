China's Sinopec says Russian oil imports a small share of total

SINGAPORE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The president of China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec)0386.HKon Monday said imports of Russian oil made up a small portion of the firm's total imports in the first half of the year.

Sinopec, the world's largest refiner by capacity, reported interim net income that surged 10.4% to a record 43.53 billion yuan ($6.30 billion) as strong oil and gas prices outweighed weakened domestic fuel sales.

($1 = 6.9115 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Aizhu Chen in Singapore; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.