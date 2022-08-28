China's Sinopec says Russian oil imports a small share of total

Contributor
Aizhu Chen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

The president of China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) on Monday said imports of Russian oil made up a small portion of the firm's total imports in the first half of the year.

SINGAPORE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The president of China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec)0386.HKon Monday said imports of Russian oil made up a small portion of the firm's total imports in the first half of the year.

Sinopec, the world's largest refiner by capacity, reported interim net income that surged 10.4% to a record 43.53 billion yuan ($6.30 billion) as strong oil and gas prices outweighed weakened domestic fuel sales.

($1 = 6.9115 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Aizhu Chen in Singapore; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters