China's Sinopec says coronavirus outbreak has had severe impact on Q1

Muyu Xu Reuters
Shivani Singh Reuters
BEIJING, March 30 (Reuters) - Asia's top refiner China Petroleum & Chemical Corp 600028.SS, or Sinopec, said the coronavirus outbreak has had a severe impact on first quarter production and operations.

The company, which will trim 2020 capital expenditure by 2.5%, was making a detailed plan to reduce capex and would report this in April during first-quarter earnings, a company official said during a conference call on Monday.

