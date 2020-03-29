China's Sinopec says coronavirus outbreak has had severe impact on Q1

BEIJING, March 30 (Reuters) - Asia's top refiner China Petroleum & Chemical Corp 600028.SS, or Sinopec, said the coronavirus outbreak has had a severe impact on first quarter production and operations.

The company, which will trim 2020 capital expenditure by 2.5%, was making a detailed plan to reduce capex and would report this in April during first-quarter earnings, a company official said during a conference call on Monday.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

((ShivaniSingh2@thomsonreuters.com; +861056692115; Reuters Messaging: shivanisingh2.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.