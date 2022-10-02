China's Sinopec intends to de-list ADSs from London Stock Exchange

Oct 3 (Reuters) - China Petroleum and Chemical Corp 0386.HK, 600028.SS, the world's biggest oil refiner by capacity, said on Monday it intended to de-list its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) trading on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

The firm, known as Sinopec, said its board had already approved the de-listing of ADSs from the LSE, which are intended to take effect on Nov. 1.

