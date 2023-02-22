China's Sinopec completes test runs at Hainan ethylene plant

SINGAPORE, Feb 22 (Reuters) - China's Sinopec Corp 0386.HK said on Wednesday it completed trial runs at a one million tonnes-per-year ethylene plant in the southern Chinese province of Hainan.

The facility is part of a petrochemical complex built at the site that cost more than 28.6 billion yuan ($4.15 billion), Sinopec said in a statement.

($1 = 6.8918 yuan)

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((aizhu.chen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: aizhu.chen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

