China's Sinopec completes test runs at Hainan ethylene plant

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

February 22, 2023 — 02:51 am EST

Written by Chen Aizhu for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Feb 22 (Reuters) - China's Sinopec Corp 0386.HK said on Wednesday it completed trial runs at a one million tonnes-per-year ethylene plant in the southern Chinese province of Hainan.

The facility is part of a petrochemical complex built at the site that cost more than 28.6 billion yuan ($4.15 billion), Sinopec said in a statement.

($1 = 6.8918 yuan)

