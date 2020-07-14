China's Sinograin finds no quality issues with stockpiled corn

BEIJING, July 14 (Reuters) - China's state stockpiler Sinograin said on Tuesday that an investigation into the quality of corn in one of its warehouses had found none of the problems alleged in a video shared on social media at the weekend.

The video posted on China's Weibo platform and viewed by Reuters showed a pile of corn inside a warehouse managed by a Sinograin subsidiary in Zhaodong in Heilongjiang province.

Much of the grain appeared to be mouldy and there also appeared to be large amounts of foreign material mixed through the corn.

Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the video, which was posted online on Saturday.

"After preliminary verification, the quantity and quality problems of the batch of corn reflected in the video are basically inconsistent with the facts," Sinograin said in a statement.

It said that a third-party testing agency had found the colour and odour to be normal and the indicators for moisture and impurities were in line with national standards.

"The quality requirements are basically consistent with the quality indicators of the batch of corn when it was submitted for auction," Sinograin added.

It said that it had found some foreign material had got into the corn at certain points because sufficient time had not been taken to clean it as it entered the warehouse.

However this did not reflect the quality in the whole warehouse, Sinograin said. It also said if corn leaving the warehouse contained impurities at a level above the national standards, deductions would be offered according to the rules.

Sinograin did however find that the warehouse, which it had been leased, was illegally charging additional loading fees, and said it would deal with the findings according to the law.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton. Editing by Jane Merriman)

