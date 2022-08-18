China's Sinograin, COFCO form JV to operate state grain reserves -state media

Adds details

BEIJING, Aug 18 (Reuters) - China's state stockpiler Sinograin and top state-owned grains trader COFCO have set up a joint venture to manage the country's huge grain reserves, state media reported on Thursday.

The venture, called the China Enterprise United Grain Reserve Co. Ltd, will be 51% owned and controlled by Sinograin, said Chinese broadcaster CCTV.

The move is part of the state's efforts to reform the grain reserve system and better ensure food security, it said.

The new unit will bring together Sinograin's reserve management and Cofco's warehousing resources, it added, creating a single entity with responsibility for the nation's grain stocks.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; editing by Jason Neely and Bernadette Baum)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.